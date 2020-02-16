Left Menu
Lynn Cohen, Magda of 'Sex and the City', dead at 86

  • Updated: 16-02-2020 14:26 IST
Lynn Cohen, Magda of 'Sex and the City', dead at 86
Actor Lynn Cohen (Left) Image Credit: ANI

Veteran film and theatre actor Lynn Cohen, best known for playing the role of Magda on "Sex and the City" series, passed away at the age of 86. According to Deadline, the actor breathed her last on Friday. No cause of death was given in the announcement by her management company.

Lynn Cohen played Magda, the hired housekeeper/nanny who is a constant to one of the show's leads Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). The actor also reprised her part in the two film versions -- "Sex and the City" (2008) and "Sex and the City 2" (2010) -- of the HBO series.

Her co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall remembered Lynn Cohen as a "beautiful" and "intelligent" person. "Beautiful Lynn Cohen. Miranda's dear and necessary Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP," wrote Parker on Instagram.

"Lynn was a stand out in everything she was a part of. Also a lovely and intelligent person. We will miss her," tweeted Davis. "Our beautiful #lynncohen 'Passing through nature to eternity' RIPx," wrote Cattrall on the microblogging site.

Lynn Cohen's television credits also include recurring roles on the shows "Damages" , "Nurse Jackie" , "The Affair" , and "Law & Order". She also featured in guest roles on "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" , "God Friended Me" , and "Master of None" . On the big screen, she starred as former Israel Prime Minister Golda Meir in the Academy Award-nominated "Munich", directed by Steven Spielberg. She also featured in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" , "Across The Universe" , and "Vanya on 42nd Street", among others.

Her stage roles on Broadway include "Orpheus Descending" and "Ivanov". The actor was a regular in the New York Theater community and earned her Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award nominations. She also earned the New Dramatists' Bowden Award, Fox Fellow, Lilly Award and the Richard Seff Award from Actor's Equity Association.

Lynn Cohen is survived by her spouse, Ronald Cohen. No memorial plans have been announced.

