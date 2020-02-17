My Little Lady met my Black Lady: Ranveer shares Deepika's picture with Filmfare trophy

Two days after winning the Filmfare award for Best Actor in lead role for 'Gully Boy', Ranveer Singh on Monday shared a picture of himself with actor wife Deepika Padukone and the 'Black Lady' statuette. Ranveer shared the picture on his social media accounts where Deepika is seen holding the award in her hand and laughing while in bed.

Being his usual goofy self, the 'Gully Boy' actor captioned the picture, "When my Little lady met my Black lady." The post was later flooded with comments by fans of the pair.

Earlier on Saturday, Ranveer Singh's critically acclaimed film 'Gully Boy' swept the Filmfare Awards by winning all the major accolades at the event including the Best Film Award. While the lead duo of Ranveer and Alia won the Best Male and Female Actor Awards respectively, the director of the flick Zoya Akhtar was awarded Best Director.

'Gully Boy' is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. The film revolves around the underground rap movement in India and all the songs of the film have become extremely popular. (ANI)

