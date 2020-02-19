Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-With handclaps, help from Backstreet Boys, Tokyo mascots jet off to Europe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 11:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 11:00 IST
Olympics-With handclaps, help from Backstreet Boys, Tokyo mascots jet off to Europe

Toyko's 2020 Olympic Games mascots headed out from the capital's Haneda airport on Wednesday for a promotional tour of Europe, bemusing travelers with a ceremony featuring a clapping routine and a video message from veteran pop act the Backstreet Boys.

Known as Miraitowa and Someity, the pair will touch down in six European cities on their 'Make the Beat' tour, named after the handclap routine they performed in Haneda's departure lounge alongside Japanese Olympic volleyball star Megumi Kurihara. The cartoon-style mascots, described in official Tokyo 2020 biographies as having superpowers and an ability to teleport between the digital world and reality, will visit six European cities - Barcelona, Paris, Bonn, Athens, London and Lausanne - between Wednesday and the end of April.

During the tour, organizers said blue-checkered Miraitowa and Someity, whose pink design was inspired by cherry blossoms, will look to "raise excitement and enthusiasm for the Games", which begin on July 24. As pre-departure diners in the airport's restaurants watched on open-mouthed, the pair were joined on a makeshift stage by model and Miss Japan 2019 winner Honoka Tsuchiya in attempting to teach the handclap routine to unsuspecting passengers, some more intent on making their flights than learning how to 'Make the Beat'.

In the video message, Backstreet Boys singer Howie Dorough, 46, joined in the choreographed encouragement wearing a traditional Japanese 'happi' coat bearing colorful Tokyo 2020 designs. Since its early boy band successes, the group has toured Japan regularly and its hits are popular among English-language selections at karaoke parlors. "For all you fans out there, who want to stay excited, just give into the moment, feel the passion in your heart and keep the Backstreet pride alive," said Dorough.

Preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Games are now in the finishing straight, with the final test events under way and the Olympic flame due to arrive in Japan on March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Quarantined passengers disembark ship in Japan; new China coronavirus cases fall

Hundreds of people began disembarking a quarantined cruise ship off Japan on Wednesday as the death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 and the number of new cases in the country fell for a second straight day. The ...

Constable commits suicide in UP's Chandauli

A 2016-batch constable of Uttar Pradesh police allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head on Wednesday. The incident occurred at around 5 am in the police barrack of Mughalsarai Police Station.Additional Superintendent of P...

UPDATE 1-WHO says no indication of coronavirus cases in North Korea

There are no indications that there are cases of the new coronavirus in North Korea, a World Health Organization WHO official said, despite South Korean media reports suggesting the outbreak had spread to the isolated country. At the moment...

UPDATE 5-Virus-hit cruise liner passengers start disembarking in Japan after controversial quarantine

Passengers on the virus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo began disembarking on Wednesday, television footage showed, after a controversial two-week quarantine that saw more than 500 people infected with the new coronavirus originating in C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020