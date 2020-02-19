Sonam Kapoor shares why her husband 'didn't have a baraat with horses or loud music'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Wednesday shared the reason why her husband Anand Ahuja didn't have a "baraat with horses or loud music" during their wedding in 2018. The actor shared a breathtaking video that captured the pain and plight of horses which are traditionally used in Indian marriages.

The 34-year-old actor shared the heart-wrenching video on Twitter along with a caption that read, "My husband didn't have a baraat with horses or loud music. For this exact reason." The thought-provoking video starts from a happy note where marriage is described as the happiest day of someone's life, the video then features the white horses that are traditionally ridden in the Indian weddings and attached to heavy carriages.

The breathtaking video focuses on the pain the horses go through from being tied to stakes in the ground, where they are hit and whipped. These innocent creatures are spiked in with painful bits in mouths, in order to control them, which often causes the bleeding, inflamed gums and even permanent damage. Despite the harsh treatment, the horses are rarely given any medical attention. The video, in the end, urges not to use horses in the marriages and opt for vintage and luxury vehicles and eradicate animal cruelty by aborting the use of animals in wedding ceremonies.

The Animal rights organisation 'PETA' (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) shared the video on Twitter tagging Sonam and wrote, "@sonamakapoor Weddings are no fun for horses! There's the excited crowds, firecrackers, & loud music but spiked bits are often used in horses' mouths to control them that cause immense bleeding and pain." The 'The Zoya Factor' actor is a strong flag bearer of Animal rights as in July 29, the actor brought her followers' attention to an incident of cruelty towards a stray dog that was beaten up mercilessly for taking shelter in a building in Worli due to heavy rains and brought the issue in view of the local animal rights organisation. (ANI)

