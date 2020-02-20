Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vicky Kaushal says he's scared of watching horror movies, reveals why he still chose 'Bhoot'

Actor Vicky Kaushal has revealed that he is scared of watching horror films which eventually led him to opt for 'Bhoot

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 12:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 12:26 IST
Vicky Kaushal says he's scared of watching horror movies, reveals why he still chose 'Bhoot'
Director Bhanu Pratap Singh with Actor Vicky Kaushal . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vicky Kaushal has revealed that he is scared of watching horror films which eventually led him to opt for 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' as it became a great opportunity for him to explore the genre both as an actor and as audience. While speaking with ANI, the actor also thanked Dharma productions for taking the plunge of backing horror movies.

"For Dharma productions to get linked with a horror film is a beautiful sign for mainstream production houses to bet on something, as people were scared to even explore it in the first place," the actor said. When asked about how he sees the film and what importance it holds, Vicky said, "We are in a beautiful bend, where new content is emerging, which is quite interesting as the audience is also seeking some new surprising content. When I read the script, I found it amazing and fresh, as it's a pure horror film, there was no room for comedy, romance and erotica because at times in Bollywood there is a mix of genres in horror movies."

"I personally liked the geography of the film as it is based on a haunted ship. It was a new direction for me as an actor but as an audience, I'm pretty scared to watch a horror movie. Therefore, I thought it would be a great opportunity to explore. Rest it's for the audience to decide," Vicky added. Kaushal further mentioned that Bhanu Pratap Singh, the director of the film, loves to watch horror movies, and is quite enthused when it comes to this particular genre.

"I enjoy watching all kinds of movies but mainly horror and comedy as I'm a cinema student. From Hollywood, I like 'The Conjuring' from recent times and 'The Exorcist' from the 1970s. And from Bollywood, I like 'Raat', and then Vikram sir's 'Raaz' as it was quite different, it had music and horror at the same time," the director said. Later, when asked about how difficult was it to shoot with Vicky as the actor doesn't enjoy horror films, the director said that shooting is not at all that scary because there are people around, and it's mainly technical.

Vicky said: "While shooting a drama or comedy scene you have co-actors with you so there is some room for creativity and one can always improvise. Here in horror, there is less chance that you can improvise a certain scene." Without giving any further details about the movie, Kaushal further said that it was a new experience for him because at times there were instances where he was all alone in the ship and he had to react to things which weren't even present on the set.

Produced by Karan Johar, the horror-thriller flick also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to hit theatres on February 21, 2020, and will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

SC questions issuance of death warrants by trial courts before expiry of time period for appeal

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the issuance of black warrants for the execution of the death penalty by trial courts even before the expiry of the 60-day time period for filing of appeal by convicts in the apex court. A bench head...

UPDATE 1-IMF experts meet Lebanese Prime Minister as visit begins

A team of IMF experts met Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Thursday at the start of a visit to provide Lebanon with advice on how to tackle a deepening financial and economic crisis, Lebanese broadcasters LBC and al-Jadeed reported.The IMF has...

Melania Trump to visit Delhi govt school during India visit: Sources

US First Lady Melania Trump will visit a government school during the Delhi leg of her and President Donald Trumps two-day visit to India, sources said on Thursday. The US President is scheduled to reach Gujarats Ahmedabad by noon on Februa...

Galchenyuk nets tying, shootout goals in Wild win

Alex Galchenyuk scored the tying goal late in the third period and then won the game with a score in the fifth round of a shootout to lead the visiting Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Bo Horvat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020