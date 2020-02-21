Left Menu
Development News Edition

Film 'Greed' urges fashion fans to rethink fast buys

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 01:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 01:26 IST
Film 'Greed' urges fashion fans to rethink fast buys

Moviegoers may scorn the billionaire fashion bosses in "Greed" which opens in Britain on Friday but anti-slavery activists said anyone who buys cheap clothes risks fuelling factory abuses. The film by British director Michael Winterbottom, starring Steve Coogan, takes aim at high-flying moguls whose lavish lifestyles, yachts and parties are built on sweatshop labour. "The extreme wealth (that) Greed's main character accumulates at the expense of exploited workers is not as far removed from us at it seems," said Joanna Ewart-James, executive director of anti-slavery organisation Freedom United.

"Our own bulging wardrobes indicate how this has become an almost $3 trillion industry, lining the pockets of big business and not the 60 million-plus garment workers - who earn as little at $21 a month," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Campaigners said they hoped the film would draw attention to the stark contrast between the lives of fashion retail owners and their staff - and encourage consumers to think more carefully about their choices.

The advent of fast fashion, with consumers buying and quickly binning cheap clothes, has exacerbated the risk of forced labour in global supply chains as factories come under ever greater pressure from leading brands, activists say. Director Winterbottom said his inspiration for the film came from a conversation about the "colourful character" of British billionaire Philip Green, whose Arcadia group owns a string of fashion chains including Topshop.

Green's greed and disregard for corporate governance led to the demise of British high street store BHS and cost 11,000 jobs, British lawmakers said in 2016, calling the collapse "the unacceptable face of capitalism". Coogan's character also faces parliamentary scrutiny over his business dealings and throws an extravagant party on a Greek island - echoing Green's infamous multi-million dollar birthday celebrations attended by A-list actors, models and pop stars.

"We're using the likes of Philip Green to raise the subject of this kind of exploitative slave labour that makes people rich," said British actor and comedian, Coogan, who is best known for his television character Alan Partridge. "People involved in this world, they sleep like babies. It doesn't bother them," Coogan said, describing how surreal it was to shoot on a luxury yacht and then in a Sri Lankan garment factory where people earned $4 a day.

Green was not immediately available to comment. Comedian David Mitchell, who plays a journalist in "Greed", said filming in garment workers' homes with "no plumbing and very little space" was a memorable experience.

"It's a pretty grim place to live," he said. "And obviously that's all about the rate of pay, which is dictated by market forces unrestrained by governments." Jakub Sobik of Anti-Slavery International said films like "Greed" were important in highlighting the exploitation of vulnerable workers in the fashion industry.

"They could play a big role in making people aware of the problem and demanding better from businesses and governments," he said. About 25 million people are estimated to be trapped in forced labour, the United Nations says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

'We're not the walking dead': Americans face coronavirus quarantine stigma

When Esther Tebeka, one of more than 1,000 Americans evacuated from China due to the coronavirus outbreak, ended her 14-day quarantine with no signs of the disease, she thought she could get on with her life.Instead, she has had people refu...

UPDATE 5-Argentine bonds take it on the chin after IMF approves restructuring

Argentine bond prices fell 1.3 on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund essentially gave the government a green light to restructure its bonds, the latest chapter in the once-wealthy countrys long history of financial crises. The F...

Iraq bans border crossings by Iranians amid coronavirus fears

Iraq banned border crossings by Iranian nationals for three days from Thursday amid fears of the coronavirus, Iraqs state news agency said on Thursday. The decision came after Iraqi Airways suspended flights to Iran.Two Iranians who tested ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Prince Harry to meet Jon Bon Jovi and veterans choir at Abbey Road studiosBritains Prince Harry will visit Abbey Road Studios in London on Feb. 28 to meet singer Jon Bon Jovi and members...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020