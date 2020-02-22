'GoT' actor Kristofer Hivju cast in 'The Witcher' season 2

Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, best known for playing Tormund Giantsbane in HBO's "Game of Thrones" , has joined the cast of season two of Henry Cavill-fronted series "The Witcher" . According to Entertainment Weekly, Hivju will play Nivellen, who in the "Witcher" books is a man cursed to take on the appearance of a monster.

Also joining the second season of the Netflix series are actors Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Thue Posted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia and Media Simson as Francesca. "The reaction to season one of 'The Witcher' set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season.

"Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we're excited to see these new stories come to life," said showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Filming on season two began the earlier month in the UK with returning star Cavill as the titular mutated monster-fighter aka Geralt of Rivia.

Stephen Surjik, Sarah O'Gorman, Ed Bazalgette, and Geeta Patel will each direct two episodes of the second two. Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey are set to reprise their roles.

"The Witcher" season two will premiere in 2021.

