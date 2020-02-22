Left Menu
Malaika, Dia share thankful note on receiving Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Malaika Arora and Dia Mirza on Saturday shared thankful notes on being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 18:44 IST
Malaika Arora and Dia Mirza at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 in Mumbai on Thursday (Photo source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Malaika Arora and Dia Mirza on Saturday shared thankful notes on being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. Malaika received the Fit Icon of the Year award, while Dia was honoured with the Best Actress award during an event in Mumbai recently.

The 46-year-old actor shared the note in an Instagram post where she was seen holding the iconic award. She was wearing a beautiful red designer saree along with black crop top and completed the look with what seemed like black metal junk neckpiece. Malaika felt privileged to receive such recognition alongside the industry stalwarts and noted that acknowledgement like this encourages her and fellow recipients to strive harder in respective fields.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, "Thank you Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards for bestowing me with this honour. It is an absolute privilege having received such recognition alongside our industry stalwarts. It's acknowledgement like this that encourages me and my fellow recipients to strive harder and further in our respective fields." At the star-studded award ceremony, Dia Mirza was conferred with the Best Actress Award for web series 'Kaafir'.

The actor on also shared a thankful note on Instagram and wrote, "Winning the prestigious DadaSaheb Phalke Award - Best Actress for Kaafir has rung in 2020 with yet another acknowledgement for #TeamKaafir. This is a reward for all those who believe in the power of good stories. #Kaafir has been an incredible journey as an artist for me. I had the pleasure of collaborating with some very good people who made it possible to bring this noble, humane story, inspired by true events to YOU." Dia was seen clad in white embroidered Anarkali and looked graceful as ever.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 were announced in Mumbai on Thursday. Hrithik Roshan was awarded the Best Actor award for his film 'Super 30', while the movie directed by Vikas Bahl was selected as the Best Film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

