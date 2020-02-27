David E Kelley’s ABC series 'The Big Sky' adds Ryan Phillippe

Actor Ryan Phillippe has joined the cast of ABC thriller series "The Big Sky". The actor will star alongside John Carroll Lynch and Dedee Pfeiffer in the series.

The show, which hails from creator David E Kelley, recently received a straight-to-series order from the network, reported Deadline. The Montana-set thriller centers around private investigator Cassie Dewell, who partners with former police officer Jenny Hoyt on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway.

The pair discovers the girls are not the only ones who have disappeared in the area and must race against time to stop the killer before another is abducted. Phillippe, 45, will essay the role of Jenny's ex-husband Cody Hoyt, who is a well-meaning ex-cop turned private investigator. His life becomes complicated when he's asked to help find his son's missing girlfriend.

A+E Studios and Disney's 20th Television are on board as producers.

