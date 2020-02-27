Left Menu
Thalaiva's 'Into the wild' with Bear Grylls to premiere on March 23

Almost a month after British adventurer Bear Grylls and southern superstar Rajinikanth shot for Discovery Channel's show 'Into the Wild' in Karnataka's national park, the channel released a teaser of the episode and announced that it will premiere on March 23.

Thalaiva's 'Into the wild' with Bear Grylls to premiere on March 23
Poster of 'Into the Wild' featuring Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls (Image Source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

Almost a month after British adventurer Bear Grylls and southern superstar Rajinikanth shot for Discovery Channel's show 'Into the Wild' in Karnataka's national park, the channel released a teaser of the episode and announced that it will premiere on March 23. Sharing the teaser, Discovery Channel India tweeted, "Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action-packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery #ThalaivaOnDiscovery."

The teaser features Bear Grylls and the Thalaiva in action at Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park. "Deep in the heart of the Indian jungle, it's one man's mission to unravel the man behind the legend," the audio in the backdrop of the teaser states.

"Prepare yourselves, its gonna blow your mind," says the host of the show, Bear Grylls in the teaser. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth becomes the second Indian personality to be featured on Grylls' survival show.

The episode with Prime Minister Modi was aired last year in August. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

