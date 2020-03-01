Frankie Muniz marries longtime girlfriend Paige Price

"Agent Cody Banks" star Frankie Muniz has tied the knot with girlfriend Paige Price after four years of dating The actor, also known for the hit series "Malcolm in the Middle", revealed he and Price exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony a week ago on February 21.

"Every single moment of February 21 was perfect. "From the moment of waking up together and jumping on the bed hyping each other up, to helping our wedding planner with setting things up at the venue, all the way to walking down the aisle with my best friend hand in hand with our closest friends and family in attendance. Everything was just so us," Muniz told People magazine He said the wedding day was the "best day of my life".

"I always thought it was such a cliche for people to claim their wedding day as the best day of their life, like maybe it was something they had to say," the actor said Muniz proposed to Price in November 2018 at the Pinal Fairgrounds Lantern Fest in Casa Grande, Arizona, the same year the couple bought a small specialty shop, Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars, inside the Frontier Shops courtyard in Old Town Scottsdale in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.