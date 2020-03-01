Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jennifer Lopez says her 2020 Oscars snub a 'little bit of letdown'

Jennifer Lopez in a recent conversation with Oprah Winfrey admitted that she was affected by the 2020 Oscars snub. Her performance as a stripper in 'Hustlers' did not get nominated for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 15:04 IST
Jennifer Lopez says her 2020 Oscars snub a 'little bit of letdown'
Actor-Singer Jennifer Lopez (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Jennifer Lopez in a recent conversation with Oprah Winfrey admitted that she was affected by the 2020 Oscars snub. Her performance as a stripper in 'Hustlers' did not get nominated for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. "I was sad, I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it," the star told Oprah Winfrey during a sit-down interview Saturday at the Los Angeles stop for Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

"There were so many articles, I got so many good notices -- more than ever in my career -- and there was a lot of 'She's going to get nominated for an Oscar, it's going to happen if it doesn't you're crazy.' I'm reading all the articles going, 'Oh my god, could this happen?' And then it didn't and I was like 'Ouch,' it was a little bit of a letdown" she added. Addressing her whole team, the 50-year-old star further said that: "I felt like my whole team -- most of my team has been with me for years, 20, 25 years -- and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it too, so I felt like I let everyone down a little bit." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

S Africa to airlift 151 from virus-infected China within days

South Africa will evacuate 151 citizens from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan within days, the health minister said Sunday, as the death toll and number of infected worldwide mounted The virus has spread to more than 60 countries a...

Amitabh Bachchan wraps 'Brahmastra'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has completed the shooting of the upcoming film Brahmastra The 77-year-old actor shared the update on his blog on Saturday.So they tell me its a film wrap for me on Brahmastra... and as is the norm the unit applaud...

Meghalaya violence toll reaches 3, situation remains tense

A 37-year-old man was killed by three unidentified people at his home in Meghalayas East Khasi Hills district in the early hours on Sunday, taking the toll in clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups in the state to three, police said T...

Police in Kazakhstan detain dozens after activist's death

Police in authoritarian Kazakhstan detained dozens of people in the Central Asian countrys largest city Sunday after an activists death in jail triggered diplomatic condemnation and calls for anti-government rallies AFP correspondents in Al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020