Maha govt announces theatre award in name of veteran actor Shriram Lagoo

The Cultural Affairs Department on Monday announced an award in the name of late veteran actor Shriram Lagoo. The award 'NatSamrat Shriram Lagoo' will be awarded for significant work in the Marathi theatre. The Cultural Affairs Department presents 12 Awards for significant work in 12 different categories for the significant contribution in cultural field each year.

On February 27, 2020, the government of Maharashtra Government finally decided to title the award in the name of the late veteran actor. Shriram Lagoo passed away at a private hospital in Pune on December 17, 2019.The actor who was also an ENT (ear, nose, throat) surgeon passed away at the age of 92.Lagoo worked in Hindi and Marathi Cinema, he was also a director and a theatre artist. Shriram has directed over 20 Marathi plays.

Lagoo was born on November 16, 1927, in Satara, Bombay Presidency, British India. He was known for his roles in movies including Gharaonda (1977), Gandhi (1982) and Swayamvar (1980). The director also played Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's father in the blockbuster movie Kishen Kanhaiya. (ANI)

