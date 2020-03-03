Karan Johar shares SRK's dancing picture from Sanjay Kapoor's sangeet

Sharing a blast from the past, director Karan Johar on Tuesday posted a throwback picture of himself and megastar Shah Rukh Khan dancing. Johar took to Instagram to share a picture from Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's sangeet ceremony.

In the picture, Khan is seen in the centre stage dancing while Johar is seen in a jovial mood in the background. "Throwback to @sanjaykapoor2500 and @maheepkapoor 's sangeet! The superstar shakes a leg and don't miss the out of sync background dancer! #throwbacktuesday," Johar captioned the post.

Both Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor later commented on the picture. While Maheep commented with laughing emoticons, Sanjay commented, "Hahaha 7th Dec 1998." (ANI)

