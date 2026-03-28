Miedema Magic: City's WSL Triumph in Sight

Vivianne Miedema struck twice in the first half to lead Manchester City to a commanding 3-0 win over rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Women's Super League (WSL). This victory positions City on the brink of their first league title since 2016.

City's early dominance set the tone at a packed stadium where the weather mirrored their play—shifting rapidly from sunshine to storm-like precision. Lauren Hemp hit the woodwork before Miedema broke the deadlock with a header from a corner, giving City momentum that United couldn't disrupt.

A dazzling move soon saw Miedema score again, with Kerstin Casparij assisting her Dutch teammate. Casparij then completed the scoring in the second half. United struggled to find their rhythm and remained largely toothless in attack. The result catapults City to 49 points, ahead of United and defending champions Chelsea.

(With inputs from agencies.)