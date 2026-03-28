Prominent Leaders Amplify Congress Momentum in Uttarakhand

In a significant political development, the Congress party in Uttarakhand welcomed six senior leaders, including three former state MLAs, into its fold. This move marks a strategic victory for the Congress amidst rising public dissatisfaction with the BJP-led state government.

Kumari Selja, Congress general secretary, addressed the gathering at the AICC office, emphasizing the growing momentum in favor of Congress, driven by allegations of corruption against the BJP and the failure of attempts to bolster Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's image. The new inductees include notable leaders such as Rajkumar Thukral, Narayan Pal, and Bhim Lal Arya.

Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal underscored this development as indicative of the broader public's renewed faith in the Congress, signaling potential electoral successes in the upcoming 2027 Legislative Assembly elections. Yashpal Arya, Leader of the Opposition, remarked on the public's hardships under current BJP rule, forecasting imminent political change.

(With inputs from agencies.)