Mariah Carey postpones concert amid Coronavirus outbreak

With the growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, American singer Mariah Carey on Wednesday called off a pre-scheduled concert in Hawaii. The 49-year-old singer rescheduled the dates of her concerts from a March to November, due to "evolving international travel restrictions."

The singer took to Twitter to announce about the cancellation of the concert. "Aloha Hawaii!! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I'm postponing my show to November," she tweeted.

"I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my 'anniversary month' but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone's safety and well being," she concluded. Carey is not the first singer who have ditched their travel plans, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier Korean boy-band-BTS, and also the rock band -Green Day are other artists who have cancelled their musical tours, taking extra precautions against the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.