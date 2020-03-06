Latest Scooby-Doo flick to hit Indian theatres in May
The upcoming animated adventure comedy 'Scoob' has been scheduled for release in India on May 15.
Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh Tweeted a poster of the movie with the caption that read:"Featuring characters from the #ScoobyDoo franchise... #Scoob to release in #India on 15 May 2020."
The Tony Cervone directed flick is based on the iconic 'Scooby-Doo' cartoon series. (ANI)
