Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's not like the world changed post #MeToo: Kiara Advani

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 19:08 IST
It's not like the world changed post #MeToo: Kiara Advani

Actor Kiara Advani says people today are finally having "uncomfortable conversations" about abuse and consent, but it's a stretch to assume that the world post the #MeToo movement has changed. The #MeToo movement, which began in Hollywood, gained momentum in India in 2018, with women calling out comedians, journalists, authors, actors and filmmakers.

Kiara features in the latest Netflix Original film, "Guilty", which explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. In the post #MeToo world, the gaze has changed, but Kiara said the change isn't significant.

"It's not like #MeToo happened and the world changed. We don't live in a post #MeToo world. We live in the #MeToo world. We are not there yet," Kiara told PTI. The actor, however, feels people who didn't question anything "uncomfortable" until now, have started to talk. "Now it's shaking. We have always suppressed it. But now we are finally having these uncomfortable conversations. It's high time we did. Everything has to start with a conversation." "Guilty" is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic, the digital content arm of the filmmaker's Dharma Production and helmed by Ruchi Narain. The "Kabir Singh" actor says when she was narrated the script, its story enveloped her, making her constantly think of the film. "The topic is not just relevant but is something that bothers each one of us in a very different way. To be a part of a story that somewhere gave me a character to even voice out a lot of my own thoughts about it, opinions, complications, confusions and all that about a subject as sensitive as this. "Without being preachy, still telling so much. That for me was really liberating and the story itself, the way Ruchi has written it, the entire narrative, it really holds. It's an immersive experience." "Guilty" happened to her when Kiara had signed big films, including Dharma's "Good Newwz" and "Shershah", but she never felt that doing a movie for the web would be any less than a theatrical high. "I believe content comes in every form. If there is a film that I want to watch and I can see myself adding to it in some way, I want to be a part of it. With 'Guilty', it was Dharma doing their first feature film collaboration with Netflix, I had to be a part of it... Today, you have to be relevant. This is the next big step. Lines are blurred today," she adds. "Guilty" also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir among others..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for US President

Indian-origin California Senator Kamala Harris on Sunday endorsed Joe Biden for president, asserting that there is no one better prepared than him to steer America through turbulent times and she would do everything in her power to help ele...

DAE should adopt home-grown 700 MW heavy water reactors: Par Panel

A parliamentary panel has said the Indo-US nuclear deal has not yet resulted in any new power projects with foreign assistance and that the Department of Atomic Energy DAE should, for now, adopt home-grown 700 MW heavy water reactors for it...

'Missing' MP Congress MLA Bisahulal Singh reaches CM Kamal Nath's residence

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bisahulal Singh, who had gone missing, arrived at Chief Minister Kamal Naths residence on Sunday evening. Earlier in the day, he was earlier seen leaving for Bhopal from Bengaluru with Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Mini...

86,174 fans turn up at MCG, create record in women's cricket

Womens cricket changed forever on Sunday as a record 86,174 fans checked into the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG to watch India take on Australia in the final of T20 World Cup. Five years in the making, the highly-anticipated occasion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020