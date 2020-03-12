Weinstein taken to hospital, following 23 years prison for rape, sexual assault

After being sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape, former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was taken to New York's Bellevue Hospital, reported Variety. The movie mogul spent a very short span of time in jail before being taken to the hospital.

Weinstein was taken from the Manhattan courthouse to Rikers Island where he started complaining of chest pains. The staff decided to shift him to the hospital for "safety" purposes, said his spokesperson. "We appreciate the care and concern of the Department of Corrections officers and staff," Variety magazine quoted Weinstein's spokesperson as saying.

On Wednesday, the former Hollywood producer was sentenced to 23 years in a New York state prison on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape. 67-year-old Weinstein, who was once one of Hollywood's most powerful figures, was convicted of the first-degree criminal sexual act last month, based on the testimony of Miriam Haley, and rape in the third degree, based on the testimony of one-time aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

"If Harvey Weinstein had not been convicted by this jury, it would have happened again and again and again," Haley said in court, as reported by CNN. "I am relieved he will now know he's not above the law. I'm relieved there are women out there who are safer because he's not out there."

The verdict by the New York jury was hailed as a turning point in the widespread #MeToo movement which found exposure following sexual-abuse allegations against Weinstein. Weinstein arrived at Wednesday's hearing in a wheelchair. He had been in state custody since last month's verdict and has had several health issues. (ANI)

