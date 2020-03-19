Medical drama 'The Resident' donates items to Atlanta hospital after production shutdown

The production shutdown of Fox's medical drama "The Resident" ended up helping a local hospital who received supplies from the show's team. Days after the production was cancelled on the third season of the show, the team donated personal protective equipment to Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital in the city where the series is filmed, reported Deadline. The drama revolves around a team of doctors at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital

"To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19," said Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Grady, posting on Instagram

"Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community," Grady added. The drama features Matt Czuchry of "The Good Wife" fame, Emily VanCamp and Indian-American actor Manish Dayal.

