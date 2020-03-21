Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andy Cohen, Colton Underwood test positive for coronavirus

Television host Andy Cohen on Saturday took to social media to announce that he has "tested positive for coronavirus."

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 10:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 10:11 IST
Andy Cohen, Colton Underwood test positive for coronavirus
Andy Cohen and Colton Underwood (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Television host Andy Cohen on Saturday took to social media to announce that he has "tested positive for coronavirus." The 51-year-old star has joined the growing list of celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In his Instagram post, he said, "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better," he wrote in his captions. The host of Bravo's 'Watch What Happens Live', further said, "I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

Meanwhile, former 'The Bachelor' star Colton Underwood, too posted a video on Instagram announcing that he had tested positive for the virus and urged everybody to remain at home, stay safe and help others. In the video, Underwood said, "The main thing is I can't even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or going to the bathroom without having to sit down because I'm exhausted."

He also added that the virus is not something that should solely be bothering elderly people, and encouraged young people to "do their part" "I consider myself pretty healthy. I work out regularly, I eat healthy. I became symptomatic a few days ago," he added.

Other celebrities that are currently battling the coronavirus are actor Daniel Dae Kim, music producer Andrew Watt, 'Game of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju, 'Oblivion' actor Olga Kurylenko, and actor Idris Elba. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson who were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 have been discharged from the hospital and are under quarantine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: SC lawyer bodies appeal to CJI to declare holidays for 2-4 weeks

The Supreme Court lawyers bodies SCBA and SCAORA have decided to recommend to the Chief Justice of India S A Bobde to prepone the summer vacation in the top court by declaring holidays for two to four weeks in view of the coronavirus pand...

Coronavirus: J&K Waqf Board suspends regular prayers at mosques

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board on Saturday announced suspension of regular prayers at the mosques and shrines affiliated to it in the valley as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus...it is hereby ordered to suspen...

SP leader booked over misleading comments on COVID-19

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former MP Ramakant Yadav has been booked for giving misleading statements pertaining to COVID-19, police said on SaturdayThe government is spreading rumours on coronavirus to divert attention from NRC, CAA,...

I'm starting from scratch: YouTube sensation Shirley Setia on acting debut

Singer Shirley Setia, who is set to enter Bollywood with Netflixs Maska and director Sabbir Khans feature length film Nikamma, says she is starting a new phase in her career and wants to develop her craft as she go forward. Shirley, who is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020