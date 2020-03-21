Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hasan Minhaj, wife Beena Patel become parents to second child

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 12:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 12:31 IST
Hasan Minhaj, wife Beena Patel become parents to second child

Popular stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj and his wife Beena Patel have welcomed their second child together. Minhaj shared the news on his official Instagram page, posting a photo where he is holding his newborn son with Patel at his side.

"Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments. Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena it’s done growing. But ya never know, shooters shoot," he captioned the photo. The "Patriot Act"star and Patel are already parents to a daughter, who was born in April 2018. The couple met while attending college at UC Davis and got married in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iran's coronavirus death toll climbs to 1,556

Iran said Saturday that 123 more people had died from coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 1,556 in the Islamic republic, one of the worlds worst affected countries. Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 966 more case...

BRO opens bridge on Teesta for traffic in North Sikkim

The BRO opened a 360-foot-long bailey suspension bridge on the Teesta river, near Chungthang in Sikkim, for traffic on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the government. In a relief to the residents of Lachen in North Sikkim, the ...

Coronavirus: SC lawyer bodies appeal to CJI to declare holidays for 2-4 weeks

The Supreme Court lawyers bodies SCBA and SCAORA have decided to recommend to the Chief Justice of India S A Bobde to prepone the summer vacation in the top court by declaring holidays for two to four weeks in view of the coronavirus pand...

Coronavirus: J&K Waqf Board suspends regular prayers at mosques

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board on Saturday announced suspension of regular prayers at the mosques and shrines affiliated to it in the valley as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus...it is hereby ordered to suspen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020