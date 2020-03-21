I'm starting from scratch: YouTube sensation Shirley Setia on acting debut

Singer Shirley Setia, who is set to enter Bollywood with Netflix's "Maska" and director Sabbir Khan's feature length film "Nikamma", says she is starting a new phase in her career and wants to develop her craft as she go forward. Shirley, who is from Auckland, New Zealand, started as a YouTuber by singing cover versions of Bollywood hits. She went on to win a competition organised by music label company T-Series few years ago. In 2016, the budding artiste shifted her base to Mumbai and soon made her mark with tracks for films like "A Gentleman" and "5 Weddings".

"I was doing a lot of covers, original songs and that was another line of work, a completely different space. I wanted to explore this new world of acting. It wasn't a tough choice as I knew I wanted to do it. "It has not been easy. I am still starting from scratch, I am learning new field of work. This is all new to me, I haven't learnt it. Every work, every experience is new," Shirley told PTI. The newcomer said she never restricted herself to just being a singer and was rather always open to the idea of exploring other aspects of cinema. "When I started my YouTube channel, I had not called it as a music channel. The purpose of this channel was not just music, it is called Shirley Setia. I was exploring new paths for myself. Now, I am acting in films for the big-screen and for OTT, this is all so new for me. I am both happy and nervous." In Netflix's "Maska", Shirley will star alongside Manisha Koirala and Jaaved Jaaferi While in action entertainer "Nikamma", she will feature opposite Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty.

"I am grateful for the opportunities that I have got in form of 'Maska' and 'Nikamma'. It has been a great working experience. I am excited about both these films and hope people like my work," she added. "Maska" will stream on Netflix from March 27 and "Nikamma" is scheduled to release in cinema houses on June 5..

