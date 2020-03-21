Left Menu
Development News Edition

I'm starting from scratch: YouTube sensation Shirley Setia on acting debut

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 16:42 IST
I'm starting from scratch: YouTube sensation Shirley Setia on acting debut

Singer Shirley Setia, who is set to enter Bollywood with Netflix's "Maska" and director Sabbir Khan's feature length film "Nikamma", says she is starting a new phase in her career and wants to develop her craft as she go forward. Shirley, who is from Auckland, New Zealand, started as a YouTuber by singing cover versions of Bollywood hits. She went on to win a competition organised by music label company T-Series few years ago. In 2016, the budding artiste shifted her base to Mumbai and soon made her mark with tracks for films like "A Gentleman" and "5 Weddings".

"I was doing a lot of covers, original songs and that was another line of work, a completely different space. I wanted to explore this new world of acting. It wasn't a tough choice as I knew I wanted to do it. "It has not been easy. I am still starting from scratch, I am learning new field of work. This is all new to me, I haven't learnt it. Every work, every experience is new," Shirley told PTI. The newcomer said she never restricted herself to just being a singer and was rather always open to the idea of exploring other aspects of cinema. "When I started my YouTube channel, I had not called it as a music channel. The purpose of this channel was not just music, it is called Shirley Setia. I was exploring new paths for myself. Now, I am acting in films for the big-screen and for OTT, this is all so new for me. I am both happy and nervous." In Netflix's "Maska", Shirley will star alongside Manisha Koirala and Jaaved Jaaferi While in action entertainer "Nikamma", she will feature opposite Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty.

"I am grateful for the opportunities that I have got in form of 'Maska' and 'Nikamma'. It has been a great working experience. I am excited about both these films and hope people like my work," she added. "Maska" will stream on Netflix from March 27 and "Nikamma" is scheduled to release in cinema houses on June 5..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Australia to pledge additional $38 billion in economic stimulus, third package expected

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Sunday pledge an additional A66.4 billion 38.50 billion in fiscal stimulus in a bid to shelter the countrys economy from coronavirus, according to excerpts of a speech seen by Reuters. Austra...

'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK govt tells vulnerable

Britain on Saturday urged 1.5 million people identified by the National Health Service NHS as being at higher risk of severe illness if they contract coronavirus to stay at home to protect themselves. The country has been stepping up measur...

Tunisia allocates 2.5 billion dinars ($850 mln) to face effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 mln to face the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday.Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpone taxe...

Angola, Eritrea, Uganda confirm first cases as coronavirus spreads in Africa

Angola, Eritrea and Uganda confirmed their first cases of coronavirus, while Mauritius recorded its first death as the virus spreads across Africa despite measures by governments to hold it back. Two male residents who flew back from Portug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020