Elle Fanning uses her time on sets for 'digital detox'

  • PTI
  • London
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:00 IST
Actor Elle Fanning says she goes on a digital detox when filming a project. The 21-year-old actor says even though the first thing she does in the morning is to check her mobile phone, she prefers to stay away from the gadget while working as it distracts her. ''I'm one of those people who looks at their phone first thing when they wake up.

But when I'm at work, I use the time as a digital detox. 'I don't bring my phone anywhere near the set so if it's a long day of filming, I won't have had any screen time for hours. ''Being on set with the crew and my co-stars is something I want to remember every detail of. The last thing I want is to look back and think I was on my phone the whole time. It's too much of a distraction that detracts from living in the present," Fanning told Glamour magazine. The actor was last seen in Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil".

