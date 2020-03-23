Left Menu
Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for COVID-19

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo has tested positive for coronavirus after fever and cough symptoms.

  ANI
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 09:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 09:55 IST
Opera Singer Placido Domingo (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo has tested positive for coronavirus after fever and cough symptoms. According to Page six, on Sunday the 79-year-old announced in a post on his personal Facebook account that he's tested positive for COVID-19.

"I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Coronavirus. My family and I are all in self-isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary," read a post on Domingo's Facebook page. He further mentioned that he and his family are in good health despite him experiencing a fever and cough, which led to him getting tested.

The Grammy winner offering some advice added, "I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 foot distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!" (ANI)

