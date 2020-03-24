Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jennifer Lopez's high school sweetheart David Cruz dead at 51

Jennifer Lopez's ex-boyfriend and high school sweetheart David Cruz has died at the age of 51.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 11:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 11:40 IST
Jennifer Lopez's high school sweetheart David Cruz dead at 51
David Cruz with Jennifer Lopez (Image courtesy: people en espanol Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Jennifer Lopez's ex-boyfriend and high school sweetheart David Cruz has died at the age of 51. According to Fox News, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the same on Monday (local time).

Cruz died on Saturday of heart disease, reported TMZ. Jennifer and David got together when the pop music superstar was just 15 years old and they dated for about 10 years before calling it quits in the mid-'90s when JLo landed her breakout role in 'Selena,' acdcording to People Magazine.

Cruz was by Lopez's side during many industry events during his relationship with the singer. He even accompanied her to the 'Money Train' film premiere back in November 1995 and was said to be a movie production assistant at the time, according to an article published by People around the time of the film's taping. According to TMZ, who first reported the death, Cruz is survived by his partner of 18 years, Isa, who described him to the outlet as "kind and loving."

Isa said of Cruz, "He never held on to anything and was always very open. He was a devoted father, he helped raise his stepson who is now in the Marines. He loved the Yankees and Knicks. He loved going to the theatre with me. My favourite moment was the family date night because it wasn't just special for me but for the kids as well. He always made sure to end things with an 'I love you.'" Lopez has since gone on to date many suitable bachelors including Diddy, Ben Affleck, Drake and Casper Smart. She also married singer-songwriter Marc Anthony and had two children with him - twins Emme and Max.Their divorce was finalized in 2014.

Lopez is currently engaged to former MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Thailand decrees state of emergency to control coronavirus

Thailands prime minister says his government has agreed to declare a state of emergency to implement stricter measures to control the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said his Cabinet agreed Tuesday at its weekly meeti...

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

A person from Chinas Yunnan Province, who tested positive for hantavirus, died on a chartered bus on Monday, according to a report by the Global Times. The report also added that 32 other passengers of the bus were also tested.The news, whi...

Lawyers approach HC over restrictions on Delhi govt's advocates' welfare scheme

Several lawyers Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the AAP government to extend the benefit of Chief Ministers Advocates Welfare Scheme to all lawyers enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi BCD irrespective of whet...

IIFA launches digital concert series amid coronavirus pandemic

To encourage people to stay at home and safe during the coronavirus outbreak, the International Indian Film Academy IIFA has started a digital concert series IIFAHumSabSaathHain. The series was launched on Sunday alongside PM Narendra Modis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020