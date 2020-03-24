Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jokes to the rescue in times of quarantine: Comedians connect with people online

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 18:08 IST
Jokes to the rescue in times of quarantine: Comedians connect with people online

A cure for coronavirus may still take a while but armed with sharp jokes, quick rebuttals and topical observations, Indian stand-up comics are trying to calm and entertain people via social media in what appears to be a long period of self-isolation. Comedians Karunesh Talwar, Neeti Palta, Sahil Shah, Sorabh Pant and Sumaira Shaikh, all known for their quick-witted, observational humour, are reconnecting with fans online to spread some much needed cheer in the time of COVID-19 outbreak.

Karunesh, who is selective about sharing content on social media, said the idea behind putting a 'Random Jokes' video on Monday was to do something instead of staying stuck at home. "We don't know when is the next time we get to go on the stage. I have a lot of new jokes and thoughts that I would rather put on YouTube because the quarantine came at a time that it didn't allow us to shoot much," he told PTI.

The comic said it was a "bummer" when the shoots were called off but the thought of not being able to perform for people, especially during such trying times, was unbearable. "I thought I don't know when I'll get to interact with people again. But I had some footage from four old shows and I thought I've been too concerned with making everything as correct as possible. This time didn't really take that pressure. People are like 'give us something. Anything will work at this time'. People have their minds f***** right now. I'm like ‘if you guys don't care, I have lots to share’," he added.

A cancellation of shootings was followed by stand-up gigs being called off, one after another. The plug was pulled on over 1,000 shows in the comedy scene across the country, as per Karunesh.

"My tour, which was due to begin April 23, alone had 35 shows. That has been cancelled. There was a sponsorship deal I was considering with a brand that obviously suffered. So there was a lot of money that I would have loved to have to make. But it didn't happen," he added. According to Neeti, women comedians suffered more as a lot of the shows they get during the Women's Day week were cancelled because of the ongoing health crisis.

"On March 8 itself, I was supposed to have three shows. But I could only do one," she said. "I think (comic) Sumukhi Suresh also did an Instagram Live saying how this virus is patriarchal as it got so many of our shows cancelled," Neeti quipped.

The comedian said she has been putting up new content everyday, ranging from washing hands to working from home, but in a way to encourage people to stay healthy and stay home. But joking on coronavirus right now doesn't always go down well with some people, the "Comicstaan 2" judge said.

"I put out some funny tweets on this and I got flak for that. The point was to laugh. I'm not making fun of those people who are suffering from it, but people don't get it. It's better to joke about it now as it's needed and as by the time this gets over, all the content will be passe and old," she said, adding she ensures that she follows development around COVID-19 and asks people to not fall for fake news. Sahil, best known for comic group East India Comedy, was planning to finally release his special, "Thak Life" after two years and go on tour. He has been doing live stand-up shows via Google Hangouts from home for past two weeks.

"I reached to my fans and asked them to post why they should be a part of this show. I then sent a mail to them, added 10-20 people and went ahead with it. It actually turned out to be way better than I expected. The 10 people who came on Hangouts sort of became friends, they even created a WhatsApp group." The comic said there are challenges. "I had to talk a little slower for my voice to reach to them and wait for them to laugh due to the transmission lag. It's quiet weird waiting for the response." "I timed one stand-up with the 'Janata Curfew' so that when my set got over, it was like all of them were clapping for me," he said with a laugh. Sahil wants to do such virtual shows more often and so does Sorabh.

Sorabh said with tours and shows gone for a toss for at least two months, doing some Instagram Live or releasing stand-up bits on YouTube is the way to go. "I released one video recently, I'll plan to put out stuff weekly. So this is a way in which we can make people happy. I'm also planning to do piece to camera stories on quarantine. I might also do one comedians open mic on YouTube live. We are just figuring out ways to get people to be happy," he said.

The comedian said he is also doing things that he hasn't done in a while. "I'm writing my fourth book and penning random articles. I'm not saying no to any interviews, 'Haan, haan, abhi toh time hai'," he said.

Sumaira, who has served as writer on "Son of Abish", said she keeps tweeting about coronavirus for fun as there is "no source of validation" available for comedians as of now. "I'll put a clip on YouTube and do something on Instagram. Everyone on social media is very overwhelmed at this time sitting at home. People are dealing with this crisis with jokes and podcasts right now," she said.

"We are also using this time to develop long-term plans," the "Pushpavalli" actor added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Woody Allen memoir released as publishers cite freedom of speechAn independent publisher released a memoir by movie director Woody Allen on Monday after it was dropped by another outlet ...

IndiGrid completes acquisition of ENICL from Sterlite Power

Mumbai, Mar 24 PTI&#160;Power transmission investment trust IndiGrid on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of its ninth transmission asset from Sterlite Power at a value of USD 134 million or Rs 1,020 crore. With the acquisition ...

U.S. Senate, administration optimistic on deal for massive coronavirus aid bill

The U.S. Senate could pass a 2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus package as soon as Tuesday, negotiators said, insisting they had made significant progress despite failing so far to reach a bipartisan deal on the sweeping legislation. ...

110 FIRs registered against 494 people for violating lockdown in Ghaziabad

110 FIRs were registered against 494 people for violating the lockdown imposed in Ghaziabad in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, police said on Tuesday. Ghaziabad police registered 110 FIRs against 494 people for violating the lockdown,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020