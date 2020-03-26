2020 Tony Awards postponed due to coronavirus

Tony Awards, the annual celebration of American theatre, has been postponed this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 2020 Awards show was originally scheduled for June 7 but the virus forced all Broadway theatres to go dark and caused turmoil in the Tony schedule. The awards show will be rescheduled at a later date, as per the producers.

"The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us. We will announce new dates and additional information once Broadway opens again. We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so," the American Theatre Wing said in a statement. (ANI)

