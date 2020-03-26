Left Menu
Bill Burr to come back for 'The Mandalorian' S2

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 14:54 IST
Bill Burr to come back for 'The Mandalorian' S2

Actor-comedian Bill Burr will be returning for the second season of "Star Wars" spin-off series "The Mandalorian" at Disney Plus. According to Deadline, the 51-year-old actor will reprise his role of Imperial sharpshooter-turned-mercenary Mayfield.

Burr is best known as a stand-up comedian. As an actor, he is still remembered for his role of Patrick Kuby in cult hit series "Breaking Bad" . "The Mandalorian" is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. "Narcos" star Pedro Pascal plays the title role, along with Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Nick Nolte.

The second season, which comes from creator Jon Favreau, will also feature Rosario Dawson and "The Terminator" star Michael Biehn..

