Left Menu
Development News Edition

CoronaVirus Lockdown: Zee TV to telecast AltBalaji series 'Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat', 'Baarish' & 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai'

Zee TV replaced its highest-rated shows Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya with AltBalaji shows

CoronaVirus Lockdown: Zee TV to telecast AltBalaji series 'Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat', 'Baarish' & 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai'
https://twitter.com/ZeeTV

Amidst CoronaVirus outbreak worldwide and as the whole nation will be lockdown until 14th April, TV channels are making changes in their lineup. Zee TV has replaced its two highest-rated shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya with three popular AltBalaji web series.

Since all production work and shootings have been stopped until further notice, this is a smart move by the channel. Zee TV has started telecasting three web series 'Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat', 'Baarish' and 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai' between 9 to 11 PM.

Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat starring Indian television's most popular Jodi Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar is airing at 9 to 10 PM, while Baarish featuring Sharma Joshi and Asha Negi is telecasting at 10 PM slot. Love triangle story Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai starring Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, and Gurdeep Kohli is airing at 10:30 PM.

Zee TV is taking a big risk by replacing TV's most popular shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. Both shows are highest-rated shows on the small screen in terms of TRP ratings. However, the replacements have been chosen very wisely as these web shows are one of the best from AltBalaji and its a good opportunity for those who have not watched them online. Meanwhile, repeat telecast of the old shows or old episodes of running shows in another strategy to keep viewers engaged on TV and maintain the TRP ratings.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Monitoring traffic patterns, confident of handling surge in voice & data services demand: VIL

Vodafone Idea on Thursday said it is monitoring traffic pattern and remains confident of handling surge in voice and data services demand amid country-wide lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus, as the company made an appeal to the t...

Southern Europe bonds rally as ECB pushes boundaries with new plan

Southern European government bonds rallied on Thursday, with yields on Italian and Greek debt tumbling after the European Central Bank announced the terms of its 750 billion euro bond-buying scheme to limit the impact of the coronavirus cri...

Doctor couple among three test positive for coronavirus in

Tgana, total rises to 44 Eds Removing word in headline Hyderabad, Mar 26 PTI A doctor couple are among the three persons who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 44. Accor...

WHO Europe sees 'encouraging signs' in coronavirus spread

The World Health Organisations WHO European office said Thursday it saw encouraging signs as Italy reported a lower rate of infections of the new coronavirus, cautioning it was too early to say whether the worst had passedWhile the situatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020