CoronaVirus Lockdown: Zee TV to telecast AltBalaji series 'Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat', 'Baarish' & 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai'

Amidst CoronaVirus outbreak worldwide and as the whole nation will be lockdown until 14th April, TV channels are making changes in their lineup. Zee TV has replaced its two highest-rated shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya with three popular AltBalaji web series.

Since all production work and shootings have been stopped until further notice, this is a smart move by the channel. Zee TV has started telecasting three web series 'Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat', 'Baarish' and 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai' between 9 to 11 PM.

Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat starring Indian television's most popular Jodi Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar is airing at 9 to 10 PM, while Baarish featuring Sharma Joshi and Asha Negi is telecasting at 10 PM slot. Love triangle story Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai starring Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, and Gurdeep Kohli is airing at 10:30 PM.

Zee TV is taking a big risk by replacing TV's most popular shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. Both shows are highest-rated shows on the small screen in terms of TRP ratings. However, the replacements have been chosen very wisely as these web shows are one of the best from AltBalaji and its a good opportunity for those who have not watched them online. Meanwhile, repeat telecast of the old shows or old episodes of running shows in another strategy to keep viewers engaged on TV and maintain the TRP ratings.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.