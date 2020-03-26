Shraddha, Parineeti share adorable childhood throwback picture

Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra got their hashtag Throwback Thursday routine right after sharing adorable pictures from childhood on social media. Shraddha was the first to take it to treat her Insta family to a cute throwback photo of hers. In the shared photo, the actor is seen clad in a white-coloured frock, with a golden head cap.

The 33-year-old star went minimalistic with her captions and wrote: Being home #MajorThrowback #ThrowbackThursday. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra shared a photograph with her then classmates from her school play. "If I had taken myself seriously then, I would have realised I could become an actress!" she wrote the caption.

The 31-year-old is having red lips and a blunt-cut and are all dressed in white. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

