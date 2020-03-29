COVID-19: Disneyland, Walt Disney World closed indefinitely

Disneyland and Walt Disney World will not be opening theirs doors for the public anytime soon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two theme parks, based in California and Florida, were expected to open on Wednesday next week.

But in light of the rising numbers of coronavirus cases, which recently crossed the 600,000 mark globally with over 27,000 deaths, the theme parks will remain closed till further notice. "While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company's top priority," a statement from the company reads.

"As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice," it added. Earlier, Universal Studios Hollywood announced that its park would extend its closure to April 19.

Disney further said that it will extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18..

