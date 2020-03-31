Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate USD 400,000 to New York hospitals

Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively has once again come forward to do their bit amid the coronavirus pandemic, this time by donating USD 400,000 to the worst-hit hospitals in New York. The development comes two weeks after duo gave away a sum of USD 100,000 to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

According to E! News, Reynolds and Lively made a personal donation of USD 100,000 each to four hardest hit hospitals in New York including Elmhurst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai and Northern Westchester. Aviation American Gin, owned by the "Deadpool" star, also last week that they were starting a tab by donating USD 15,000 to the United States Bartender's Guild.

They will be adding an additional 30 per cent tip for every bottle delivered through May 1, the brand added. "Do your part to #FlattenTheCurve while we Support Those Who Serve Us. #TipYourBartender," the company shared on Instagram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.