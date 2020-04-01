Lee Min-ho’s ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ in controversy before its premiere

Lee Min-ho is unlike other Korean pop stars who constantly create headlines with petty issues. Read the texts below to know more in details.

Lee Min-ho will make his comeback after around two years of break. The young actor was last seen in the television series titled 'DMZ, The Wild' in 2017. Before that television series, he was also seen in 'Bounty Hunters' movie and web series '7 First Kisses' in 2016.

Lee Min-ho is set to come back in the South Korean television series titled 'The King: Eternal Monarch', which is slated to hit the small screens on April 17, 2020. He is play the role of Lee Gon in the movie. Other main actors are Kim Go-eun and Woo Do-hwan, who will be seen playing the role of Jung Tae-eul / Luna and Jo Eun-seob / Jo Young respectively.

The upcoming movie 'The King: Eternal Monarch' is a story about a Korean emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) who tries to close the doors to a parallel world which was opened by demons who were unleashed by a deity into the human world, and a detective Jung Tae-eul (Kim Go-eun) who tries to protect the people and the one she loves.

According to The Economic Times, Lee Min-ho's 'The King: Eternal Monarch' script was said to have altered and a character was removed. Although the name of the actor has not been revealed, he was dismissed from the role without any prior notice. It has also been said that he prepared himself for his role for a long period and abandoned other opportunities as well to concentrate on this project. But all his efforts reportedly went in vain. However, these claims had already been dropped by the production.

"We greatly regret the reports of the 'casting abuse of power' ahead of our premiere. 'The King: Eternal Monarch' will continue to try our best in order to make a good project. Thank you!" the statement reads.

Lee Min-ho's 'The King: Eternal Monarch' will be premiered on April 17, 2020 and will be consisting of 16 episodes. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean television series.

