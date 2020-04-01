Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lee Min-ho’s ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ in controversy before its premiere

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:31 IST
Lee Min-ho’s ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ in controversy before its premiere
Lee Min-ho is set to come back in the South Korean television series titled ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, which is slated to hit the small screens on April 17, 2020. Image Credit: Facebook / Lee Min-ho

Lee Min-ho is unlike other Korean pop stars who constantly create headlines with petty issues. Read the texts below to know more in details.

Lee Min-ho will make his comeback after around two years of break. The young actor was last seen in the television series titled 'DMZ, The Wild' in 2017. Before that television series, he was also seen in 'Bounty Hunters' movie and web series '7 First Kisses' in 2016.

Lee Min-ho is set to come back in the South Korean television series titled 'The King: Eternal Monarch', which is slated to hit the small screens on April 17, 2020. He is play the role of Lee Gon in the movie. Other main actors are Kim Go-eun and Woo Do-hwan, who will be seen playing the role of Jung Tae-eul / Luna and Jo Eun-seob / Jo Young respectively.

The upcoming movie 'The King: Eternal Monarch' is a story about a Korean emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) who tries to close the doors to a parallel world which was opened by demons who were unleashed by a deity into the human world, and a detective Jung Tae-eul (Kim Go-eun) who tries to protect the people and the one she loves.

According to The Economic Times, Lee Min-ho's 'The King: Eternal Monarch' script was said to have altered and a character was removed. Although the name of the actor has not been revealed, he was dismissed from the role without any prior notice. It has also been said that he prepared himself for his role for a long period and abandoned other opportunities as well to concentrate on this project. But all his efforts reportedly went in vain. However, these claims had already been dropped by the production.

"We greatly regret the reports of the 'casting abuse of power' ahead of our premiere. 'The King: Eternal Monarch' will continue to try our best in order to make a good project. Thank you!" the statement reads.

Lee Min-ho's 'The King: Eternal Monarch' will be premiered on April 17, 2020 and will be consisting of 16 episodes. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean television series.

Also Read: Song Joong-Ki's new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo's Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram engineers extend financial aid in fight against COVID-19

The engineering fraternity of Mizoram on Wednesday joined a host of politicians, corporates and other associations in extending financial help to the state government in its fight against the deadly coronavirus. The Mizoram Engineering Serv...

Govt to track mobile phones of people under quarantine to check their movement; we gave 14,345 phone numbers to Delhi Police: CM Kejriwal.

Govt to track mobile phones of people under quarantine to check their movement we gave 14,345 phone numbers to Delhi Police CM Kejriwal....

IOC declares force majeure on oil purchases from Saudi, UAE, Iraq, Kuwait

Indias top oil firm IOC has declared force majeure on crude purchases from four of its biggest suppliers - Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE and Kuwait - as refinery run rates have been cut down in view of plummeting fuel demand following a nationwid...

ECoR sets new record in freight loading in 2019-20, posts 11 pc jump in earnings

East Coast Railway ECoR Wednesday said it has set a new record during 2019-20 by loading 200.85 million tonne of freight from its jurisdiction which is 4.73 per cent more than the previous financial year. In 2018-19 financial year, this zon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020