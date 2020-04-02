Wentworth Season 8 to be released in June despite halt in production due to Covid-19 pandemic

Since Wentworth Season 8 was announced, the avid viewers started waiting to know more on it in details. They want to know what more they can see in the upcoming season including the exact release date. Read the texts below to know more in details.

Wentworth Season 8 is definitely one of the most anticipated television series in Australia. It is officially confirmed but the series creators, producers and actors are totally silent on the plot to avoid any kind of speculations and rumors. According to IMDB, the eighth season of the Australian series will be back in June 2020.

Recently, we came to know from a spokesperson for Wentworth in a conversation with TV Tonight saying "The health, safety and well-being of our cast, crew and all involved in the production is our priority."

While he was asked on the plan to resume the production for Wentworth Season 8, he said, "Production is planned to resume in late April and we remain on track to premiere season 8 in June only on Foxtel."

This is really a big news for Wentworth lovers who are passionately waiting since mid-last year when Season 7 dropped its finale. Although we still don't have the exact release date, still we can rely on their assurance that the series will be back in June this year.

Let us notify you that Wentworth Season 9 will mark an end to the Australian television drama programme. Earlier, the series creators declared that the show would continue until 2021. The series will end by airing total number of 100 episodes.

According to IMDB, here is the synopsis of Wentworth Season 8 episode 1 title 'Resurrection' and its synopsis – The prison starts to rebuild after the siege but many of the prisoners and officers struggle to cope with memories. The General Manager deals with Will's mismanagement of the siege.

