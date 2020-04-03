Left Menu
COVID-19: Bollywood celebs lend support to PM Modi’s appeal to light lamps, stay indoors

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:12 IST
Endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the countrymen to light lamps on April 5 to display the nation's 'collective resolve' to combat coronavirus outbreak, a host of Bollywood celebrities urged people to wholeheartedly carry out the task as one unit. In a video message of over 11 minutes Friday morning, the prime minister urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to the defeat the menace of COVID-19.

Bollywood stars like Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and veteran actor Hema Malini asked their fans to support the initiative. “Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji has urged all of us to turn off our lights and light candles or diyas or even phone torches on 5th April at 9pm for 9 minutes to stand united together in the fight against #Coronavirus. #9baje9minute” Arjun tweeted. Bhumi wrote, “Let's all stand united once again on the 5th of April at 9 PM for 9 minutes. Our hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has requested each & every one of us to turn off our lights and spark a diya, candle or turn on our phone torches... to showcase our support towards the fight against Coronavirus. #9baje9minute.” Hema Malini, who is a BJP MP from Mathura, appealed everyone to carry out the task of lighting diyas as a collective.

“Let us take an oath to be with our PM @narendramodi in this long & arduous war against the deadly Corona virus. This is the time to come together & show our solidarity as one & help our govt in controlling Covid. We will carry out his request on Apr 5. Are you all in agreement?,” she posted. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar said, “Time to be united again!! Our Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has requested for us all on the 5th of April at 9pm for 9 minutes to turn off all lights & spark a diya or candle or turn on your torch light to show solidarity during our fight against the pandemic. #9Baje9Minute.” Taapsee Pannu, who has often taken a contrarian stand on popular issues, took a sly dig by saying “New task is here! Yay yay yayy!!!” In a similar vein, actor Saqib Saleem tweeted, “Big boss ka Naya task suna Kya.” Comedian-actor Vir Das said everyone must stay indoors as it will not be a festive occasion. “Repeat: Sunday is an INDOORS show of solidarity. It is NOT Diwali,” the comedian said.

