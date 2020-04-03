The Last Kingdom Season 4: Watch behind-the-scenes pics, actors’ names revealed with synopsis

During the period when the world is chained down by lockdown for fighting coronavirus pandemic, The Last Kingdom is one of those few television series that have premiere dates. And as we know the global viewers now need good amount of entertainment to stay at home, the showrunners and television service providers have a huge role to play.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 has an official release date, i.e., April 26, 2020. The series shared the news on Twitter – "Shield walls at the ready, Arselings! Prepare for battle as Season 4 of The Last Kingdom comes to NETFLIX on Sunday 26th April #TheLastKingdom #Season4."

We learned in early March this year that Bernard Cornwell's Saxon Tales, the novels on which Netflix's The Last Kingdom is based, would come to an end with the 13th novel in the series, ominously titled War Lord. That book drops in the United Kingdom on October 15. Now, we have a look at the United Kingdom cover for the book on its Amazon UK listing, co-signed by Cornwell himself:

⚔️ Here's your chance to get a signed copy of WAR LORD, the final #TheLastKingdom book, at @Waterstones. ⚔️ https://t.co/RwhZGzqtP0 — Bernard Cornwell (@BernardCornwell) March 31, 2020

Here's the official synopsis of The Last Kingdom Season 4 published by What's On Netflix – After the death of Alfred, the alliances between the kingdoms are fractured. Uhtred believes the timing is right to challenge his uncle Aelfric, played by Joseph Millson (Casino Royale, Banished), and take back his ancestral home, Bebbanburg. However, fate shifts in a different direction, leading Uhtred to realise that his destiny is tied to Alfred's dream of a united land. This, and Uhtred's feelings for Aethelflaed, drive him back into the politics that threaten to break out into war."

Actors like Alexander Dreymon return as Uhtred of Bebbanburg, Joseph Millson as Aelfric, Ian Hart as Father Beocca Emily Cox as Brida, Toby Regbo as Aethelred, Mark Rowley as Finan, Eliza Butterworth as Aelswith, Millie Brady as Aethelflaed, Timothy Innes as Kind Edward, Timothy Innes as Kind Edward, Magnus Bruun as Cnut to name a few will be returning in The Last Kingdom Season 4.

Here you can watch some behind-the-scenes images on Instagram.

We still need to wait for a trailer for The Last Kingdom Season 4. Hopefully, we will get it soon weeks before the premiere.

Never miss the premiere of The Last Kingdom Season 4 on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

