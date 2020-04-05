Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

Singer Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, has revealed that they are set to welcome a baby girl. The 35-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram on Friday.

"It's a girl," Perry captioned a picture of Bloom, 43, with his face covered in pink icing. It included Beyonce's all-time hit "Girls Run the World" in the post. The "Firework" hitmaker, who opened the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne last month, had earlier her wish of giving birth to a girl.

"I hope it's a girl," Perry had told the crowd of over 80,000 at the post-game performance while singing her hit "Wide Awake". Bloom already shares nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Perry is due sometime in summer. The couple was also set to have a summer wedding, which was delayed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

