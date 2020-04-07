Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show to premiere in September

Rapper-host Nick Cannon’s upcoming eponymous daytime talk show will premiere on September 21. Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury has teamed with Cannon’s Ncredible Entertainment to produce the comedic talk show, which will feature interviews with celebrities and pop culture coverage

"It's been thrilling going through this process, and to see the widespread support that the show has received and the milestones we've achieved is mind-blowing. We're gearing up to deliver a must-see show, and I'm looking forward to coming to you on your TV this fall,” Canon said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. Debmar-Mercury heads Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus added, “Canon’s light-hearted style quickly wins over viewers and gives them a much-needed escape from the world. We've been asked why we skipped doing test shows and explained there was no need. It's obvious to anyone who watched Nick guest host for Wendy Williams last year how much he loves daytime talk and, based on the reaction of fans, how much they love him." The show has been picked up by various prominent station groups in the US including Fox, CBS, Sinclair, Nexstar, Hearst, Tegna and Meredith.

