The Conjuring 3 synopsis, title revealed, Get updates on cast, release date

The Conjuring 3 synopsis, title revealed, Get updates on cast, release date
Image Credit: Facebook / The Conjuring

When is The Conjuring 3 going to be released? After the massive success of The Conjuring 2 in 2016, the movie lovers can't wait to once again enjoy the massive horror parts of the film. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on The Conjuring 3.

Primarily, The Conjuring 3 has an official title 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'. Its initial development commenced in 2016, albeit the producer, James Wan stated that he would not be directing another film in the series due to scheduling conflicts with other projects. By June 2017, it was officially announced that a third installment was in development, with David Leslie Johnson hired to write the screenplay. Michael Chaves was announced as the film's director, after previously directing The Curse of La Llorona.

The upcoming movie Conjuring 3 is going to see the actors like Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren, Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren, Sterling Jerins as Judy Warren, Ruairi O'Connor as Arne Cheyenne Johnson, Sarah Catherine Hook as Debbie Glatzel, Julian Hilliard as David Glatzel, Charlene Amoia as Judy Glatzel, Ronnie Gene Blevins as Alan Bono, Shannon Kook as Drew Thomas, Steve Coulter as Father Gordon to name a few.

Here is the synopsis of The Conjuring 3 – 'The Devil Made Me Do It' reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga). One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in US history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

The Conjuring 3 (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) is slated to hit the big screens on September 11, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

