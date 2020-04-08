Left Menu
Jennifer Aniston leaves comment on ex John Mayer's Instagram Live joke

It seems like there is no bad blood between friendly exes Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer, and she still laughs at his jokes.

08-04-2020
Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer. Image Credit: ANI

It seems like there is no bad blood between friendly exes Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer, and she still laughs at his jokes. According to Fox News, during a recent episode of his 'Current Mood' series on Instagram Live, the 42-year-old singer made a joke about having very few "useful" things to say. When discussing late singer Bill Withers, Mayer said: "Whether he was speaking to you or speaking to an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is useful. Four per cent of the things that I say are useful. One hundred per cent of the things he said were useful."

Then Aniston commented three laughing faces as shown in a screenshot from a fan. The 51-year-old actor and Mayer dated on and off between 2008 and 2009, but despite a highly publicised split, it seems that they're on good terms.

A source told Us Weekly that Jen and John have a nice friendship and John has a deep admiration and respect for her. The source also said that things are 'friendly and nice' between the two and their relationship is devoid of 'weirdness.'

The 'Friends' star also expressed similar sentiments in a 2008 interview with Vogue. Aniston revealed that they care about each other and it's funny "when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realise, We maybe need to do something else, but you still really, really love each other." The 'Murder Mystery' actor also said at the time, it was "painful," but that "there was no malicious intent."

Aniston further shared that "I deeply, deeply care about him. We talk, we adore one another. And that's where it is." (ANI)

