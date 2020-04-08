Kim Sol Ah and Hong Jo enjoys home date in 'Meow The Secret Boy'

In the newly released snaps of KBS 2TV drama 'Meow The Secret Boy', Kim Sol Ah and Hong Jo are enjoying a 'home date'.They are reading comic books when they suddenly make eye contact.

Hong Jo gazes at her with a warm smile, and Kim Sol Ah becomes wide-eyed as her face turns pink in shyness. When Kim Sol Ah falls asleep while reading a comic book, Hong Jo gazes at her with a happy smile. Viewers are eager to find out how their romance will progress further in the next episodes.

In the last episode, Hong Jo learned that Kim Sol Ah is going to send him away to a new owner, so he struggled not to be abandoned by maintaining his human figure. Fortunately, Kim Sol Ah recalled the important memories she shared with him and declared she can't send her cat away.

The production crew commented, "Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun joke around like friends, but once the 'shoot' sign is given, they exercise their professional spirit to create a romantic scene. Romance will blossom from the first scene of the episode airing on April 8. Please look forward to it."

'Meow The Secret Boy' is about an aspiring webtoon artist named Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun) who has a love-hate relationship with cats and a cat named Hong Jo (Kim Myung Soo) who can secretly turn into a human.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.