Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kim Sol Ah and Hong Jo enjoys home date in 'Meow The Secret Boy'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:26 IST
Kim Sol Ah and Hong Jo enjoys home date in 'Meow The Secret Boy'
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (meow_the_secret_boy)

In the newly released snaps of KBS 2TV drama 'Meow The Secret Boy', Kim Sol Ah and Hong Jo are enjoying a 'home date'.They are reading comic books when they suddenly make eye contact.

Hong Jo gazes at her with a warm smile, and Kim Sol Ah becomes wide-eyed as her face turns pink in shyness. When Kim Sol Ah falls asleep while reading a comic book, Hong Jo gazes at her with a happy smile. Viewers are eager to find out how their romance will progress further in the next episodes.

In the last episode, Hong Jo learned that Kim Sol Ah is going to send him away to a new owner, so he struggled not to be abandoned by maintaining his human figure. Fortunately, Kim Sol Ah recalled the important memories she shared with him and declared she can't send her cat away.

The production crew commented, "Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun joke around like friends, but once the 'shoot' sign is given, they exercise their professional spirit to create a romantic scene. Romance will blossom from the first scene of the episode airing on April 8. Please look forward to it."

'Meow The Secret Boy' is about an aspiring webtoon artist named Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun) who has a love-hate relationship with cats and a cat named Hong Jo (Kim Myung Soo) who can secretly turn into a human.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Fukushima recovers from 2011 nuclear disaster

Fukushima Prefecture which is famous for its agricultural and livestock industry in Japan has recovered from the 2011 nuclear disaster as radiation measurement and inspection of saltwater fish and freshwater fish marked zero level or lowest...

COVID-19 lockdown: JKSLSA providing food, medicine at doorsteps

The Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority JKSLSA is providing help to people at their doorsteps amid the COVID-19 pandemic, its spokesperson said on Wednesday. The JKSLSA has conducted 354 awareness camps on coronavirus across Ja...

Indian-origin COVID-19 survivor in UK says lucky to be alive

I almost died, recalls Indian-origin Ria Lakhani, still struggling to breath normally, days after surviving a severe case of coronavirus that has killed over 6,000 people in the UK. It breathing used to be such a natural action but now I ha...

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally 33

Two persons were tested positive for COVID-19 here on Wednesday. With this, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state reached 33, as per the Directorate of Health Services. Around 109 relief camps have been set up in the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020