Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Nashville' star Allen Garfield dies of COVID-19 at 80

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:55 IST
'Nashville' star Allen Garfield dies of COVID-19 at 80

Actor Allen Garfield, best known for his roles in films such as "Nashville" and "The Stunt Man," has died of the coronavirus. He was 80. Garfield's "Nashville" co-star Ronee Blakely shared the news of his death in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"RIP Allen Garfield, the great actor who played my husband in 'Nashville', has died today of Covid; I hang my head in tears; condolences to family and friends; I will post more later; cast and crew, sending love," Blakely wrote. Before becoming an actor, Garfield was an amateur boxer and worked as a sports reporter.

Garfield studied acting at the Actors Studio in New York with Elia Kazan and Lee Strasberg. After his studies, he made his feature film debut with 1968 film "Orgy Girls '69". He was known for playing corrupt and villainous men of authority such as businessmen and politicians. Garfield also collaborated with directors such as Woody Allen on "Bananas", "A State of Things" and "Until the End of the World" both directed by Wim Wenders and Francis Ford Coppola's "The Conversation" and "The Cotton Club".

His final film appearance was in "Chief Zabu", which was released in 2016 but filmed in 1986..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Fukushima recovers from 2011 nuclear disaster

Fukushima Prefecture which is famous for its agricultural and livestock industry in Japan has recovered from the 2011 nuclear disaster as radiation measurement and inspection of saltwater fish and freshwater fish marked zero level or lowest...

COVID-19 lockdown: JKSLSA providing food, medicine at doorsteps

The Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority JKSLSA is providing help to people at their doorsteps amid the COVID-19 pandemic, its spokesperson said on Wednesday. The JKSLSA has conducted 354 awareness camps on coronavirus across Ja...

Indian-origin COVID-19 survivor in UK says lucky to be alive

I almost died, recalls Indian-origin Ria Lakhani, still struggling to breath normally, days after surviving a severe case of coronavirus that has killed over 6,000 people in the UK. It breathing used to be such a natural action but now I ha...

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally 33

Two persons were tested positive for COVID-19 here on Wednesday. With this, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state reached 33, as per the Directorate of Health Services. Around 109 relief camps have been set up in the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020