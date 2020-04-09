Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN OPCW finds Syria’s Armed Forces use chemical weapons in 2017 attacks

“Military operations of such a strategic nature as these three attacks only occur pursuant to orders from the highest levels of the Syrian Arab Armed Forces”, the report stated.

UN | Updated: 09-04-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 09:39 IST
UN OPCW finds Syria’s Armed Forces use chemical weapons in 2017 attacks
“As the investigation progressed, and various hypotheses considered, the IIT gradually came to these conclusions as to the only ones that could reasonably be reached from the information obtained”, the report said. Image Credit: Twitter(@OCHA_Syria)

The Syrian air force used deadly chemical weapons in three separate attacks in March 2017 on the central town of Ltamenah that affected a total of at least 106 people, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said in a report on Wednesday.

The 82-page report is the first from an OPCW Investigation and Identification Team (ITT) that is tasked with identifying the perpetrators of the use of chemical weapons in Syria's brutal civil war, now in its tenth year.

"Military operations of such a strategic nature as these three attacks only occur pursuant to orders from the highest levels of the Syrian Arab Armed Forces", the report stated.

It added, however, that the ITT – which began its work in June 2019 and which, despite requests to the Syrian authorities, was unable to gain access to the sites involved – could not ascertain the chain of command that was behind the attacks.

It said that there are "reasonable grounds" to assume that a Su-22 fighter-bomber from the 50th brigade of the 22nd Air Division of the Syrian Arab Air Force dropped an M4000 bomb containing sarin on southern Ltamenah on 24 March 2017, affecting at least 16 people.

The following day, it continued, a Syrian air force helicopter from the Hamas airbase dropped a cylinder onto the Ltamenah hospital that broke through the roof, ruptured and released chlorine, affecting at least 30 persons.

Then on 30 March 2017, it continued, another aircraft, also belonging to the 50th Brigade of the 22nd Air Division, dropped a bomb containing sarin on southern Ltamenah, affecting at least 60.

"As the investigation progressed, and various hypotheses considered, the IIT gradually came to these conclusions as to the only ones that could reasonably be reached from the information obtained", the report said.

Syria is among the 193 States parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, which outlaws the production, stockpiling, and use of chemical weapons and their precursors.

The OPCW, based in The Hague, administers that treaty, which is a key part of the global disarmament architecture.

The destruction of its chemical weapons stockpile, overseen jointly by the OPCW and the United Nations, was declared completed in 2014. But an OPCW Fact-Finding Mission later confirmed with a "high degree of confidence" that chlorine and mustard gas have been used as weapons in Syria.

The ITT's mandate is to establish the facts behind incidents involving the use or likely use of chemical weapons in Syria for which the OPCW-United Nations Joint Investigative Mechanism did not reach a final conclusion.

It is neither a judicial body with the authority to assign individual criminal responsibility, nor does it have the power to make final findings of non-compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism was established by the Security Council in August 2015 to identify the perpetrators of chemical weapon attacks confirmed by the Fact-Finding Mission. Its mandate lapsed in November 2017 after the Russian Federation vetoed its renewal.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

30 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 413

30 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 413, state health department informed. According to the official data, Jhunjhunu, Jhalawar and Tonk have recorded seve...

Five test positive for coronavirus in MP's Khandwa

Five persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradeshs Khandwa and their contact tracing is underway, said District Collector Tanvi Sundriyal on Thursday. Out of the five new cases, while one is a local, the 4 are members of T...

Odisha woman held for violating lockdown norms, misbehaving with BDO

A woman working at a private company has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a block development officer BDO and his colleagues who caught her for violating the lockdown order in Odishas Jajpur district, police said. A team led by ...

Minimal impact on students' job offers, summer internships amid COVID-19 crisis: IIM-C

At a time when most business schools of the country are finding it difficult to safeguard students placements and summer internships in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta claimed to have weathered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020