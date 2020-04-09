Left Menu
Development News Edition

People in large numbers come out to buy essential commodities in Karnataka amid COVID-19 lockdown

Amid the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown, people in large numbers came out on the streets to buy essential commodities in Karnataka's Hubli city on Thursday.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-04-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 12:15 IST
People in large numbers come out to buy essential commodities in Karnataka amid COVID-19 lockdown
People in large numbers come out to buy essential commodities in Karnataka amid COVID-19 lockdown. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown, people in large numbers came out on the streets to buy essential commodities in Karnataka's Hubli city on Thursday. Today is the 16th day of the 21-days lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Karnataka is 181. While 28 have either been cured or discharged, five deaths have been reported in the state so far. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases 5,734, including 5,095 active cases as per the Health Ministry. Till now, 472 people have either been cured or discharged, and 166 deaths have taken place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As outbreaks flatten in places, Japan, India see more cases

Coronavirus infections are spiking in Japan and creating hot spots in Indias congested cities just as the US and some of the hardest-hit European countries are considering when to start easing restrictions that have helped curb their outbre...

Blue skies, reduced emissions only temporary, won't benefit environment in long run: experts

Weeks of lockdown in the country to fight coronavirus may have reduced greenhouse gas emissions enabling people to breathe cleaner air and feast on blue skies, but it is only a temporary phase and will not benefit the environment in the lon...

SenRa releases Ginjer 2.0 IoT analytics platform

SenRa is announcing the release of its new Ginjer 2.0 IoT analytics platform which will help users to easily and securely manage IoT data and devices at scale. The new Ginjer 2.0 is redefining whats possible for businesses by accelerating b...

103-year-old Italian says 'courage, faith' helped beat virus

To recover from the coronavirus, as she did, Ada Zanusso recommends courage and faith, the same qualities that have served her well in her nearly 104 years. Italy, along with neighboring France, has Europes largest population of what has be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020