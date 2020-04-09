Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cops in Kasargod dist to door deliver essentials to residents during lockdown

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:27 IST
Cops in Kasargod dist to door deliver essentials to residents during lockdown

Burdened with enforcement of COVID-19 lockdown, yet police personnel in Kerala's Kasargod district, hit hard by the virus, have commenced door delivery of essentials to ensure that people remained indoor, with a top official promising it to be faster than that of E-Commerce giant Amazon. Residents can simply send the list of daily needs such as groceries and medicines to the WhatsApp numbers provided by the district police as part of a new initiative started in a bid to further curtail public movement.

"If you want essential commodities at your doorsteps, you simply send a message to WhatsApp numbers of police," Inspector General of Police Vijay Sakhare told the locked-down people of the district, having highest number of coronavirus cases in the state. Announcing the launch of the home delivery service, Sakhare, who heads the police operations in the district, said, "there is no need for the people locked down in the safety of their homes to come out for buying essentials.

Police shall deliver items of daily needs to their door steps." Drawing comparisons between the services of Amazon and the district police, the official said, "Rest assured, amazing Kasargod Police Home Delivery Service is faster than 'Amazon!' Stay Home-Stay Safe!." In his Facebook page, he wrote, "You simply have to send an audio, video or text message to our WhatsApp numbers!." Initially started for COVID-19 Containment Zones, the initiative has now been extended to the entire district. According to the state government, the north Kerala district has reported 132 positive cases and many are under observation.

As part of efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, the police have created seven COVID Containment Zones (CCZs) to isolate the worst-affected areas from rest of the district. "It is proving to be a game-changer in the fight against the virus", Sakhare noted.

Sakhare, Police Commissioner of Kochi city, was rushed to Kasargod by the government to supervise operations there, after more COVID-19 cases were confirmed from the district. PTI TGB ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany: Gradual return to normality possible if infection trend continues

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told newspaper Handelsblatt that the coronavirus infection numbers in Germany were showing a positive trend and if that continued, it would be possible to talk about a gradual return to normality after the ...

NRL to return May 28, but way through virus remains unclear

Australias National Rugby League is set to return on May 28, but exactly how the competition will go ahead under coronavirus restrictions remains unclear, officials said Thursday. A return of the NRL was announced in Sydney on Thursday afte...

Irish restrictions likely in place for weeks - health minister

Irelands health minister expects to be advised on Friday to keep the significant restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus in place for a period of weeks but that the country will have to move onto a different terrain after that.Wh...

Saudi, Russia debate record oil cut as U.S. resists action

OPEC and Russia will debate record oil output cuts on Thursday to prop up prices wrought by the coronavirus pandemic but their talks are complicated by internal disagreements and the reluctance of the United States to join the action.Global...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020