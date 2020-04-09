Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Railways produce about 6 lakh face masks, over 40,000 litres of hand sanitiser

The Indian Railways has stepped up its efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus by producing almost 6 lakh face masks and over 40,000 litres of hand sanitiser.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:45 IST
Indian Railways produce about 6 lakh face masks, over 40,000 litres of hand sanitiser
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Railways has stepped up its efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus by producing almost 6 lakh face masks and over 40,000 litres of hand sanitiser. In an official release, Indian Railways said: "In continuation of the measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Indian Railways is making all-out efforts to supplement the health care initiatives of Government of India. In this direction, Indian Railways is producing reusable face masks and sanitizer in-house in all its Zonal Railways, Production Units and PSUs."

As per the release, Indian Railways had produced 5,82,317 face masks and 41,882 litres of hand sanitiser till April 7. The release further stated that since all operation and maintenance staff are working round the clock, various guidelines have been issued at all workplaces to ensure their safety and boost their morale.

These guidelines include provision and usage of face masks and hand sanitisers for all staff members, along with the availability of soap, water and washing facilities, and practicing of social distancing at the workplaces.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

`Pakistan angling to bring COVID-19 initiatives under SAARC secretariat to block India's proposals'

Pakistan has been angling to bring the coronavirus-related interactions under the formal SAARC umbrella by seeking to involve its secretariat in an attempt to get free hand to block Indias initiatives, government sources said and noted that...

BTS’s 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes first to receive 'quadruple-million certification'

BTSs latest album Map of the Soul 7 has become the first and so far, the only artist in Gaon history to receive an official quadruple-million certification which had sold over 4 million copies. BTS becomes the first artist to receive quadru...

FOREX-Dollar steadies ahead of U.S. jobs data

The dollar held firm on Thursday, but selling pressure may be in store later with U.S. jobless data due at 1230 GMT expected to show claims near record highs.Economists have forecast weekly U.S. jobless claims of 5.25 million, which would m...

Killing time in lockdown rally champ Loeb eyes new challenges

Nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb says he has no trouble finding ways to lift his spirits and pass the time during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Dirt-biking through the kitchen, driving Formula 1 on a games console, and emb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020