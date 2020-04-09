Indian Railways produce about 6 lakh face masks, over 40,000 litres of hand sanitiser

The Indian Railways has stepped up its efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus by producing almost 6 lakh face masks and over 40,000 litres of hand sanitiser. In an official release, Indian Railways said: "In continuation of the measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Indian Railways is making all-out efforts to supplement the health care initiatives of Government of India. In this direction, Indian Railways is producing reusable face masks and sanitizer in-house in all its Zonal Railways, Production Units and PSUs."

As per the release, Indian Railways had produced 5,82,317 face masks and 41,882 litres of hand sanitiser till April 7. The release further stated that since all operation and maintenance staff are working round the clock, various guidelines have been issued at all workplaces to ensure their safety and boost their morale.

These guidelines include provision and usage of face masks and hand sanitisers for all staff members, along with the availability of soap, water and washing facilities, and practicing of social distancing at the workplaces.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

