Hydroxychloroquine makers to be provided every help: HP CM

Drug manufacturers having units in Solan district, including those who produce hydroxychloroquine, will get all possible help from the Himachal Pradesh government, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Thursday. Interacting with the representatives of major pharma companies through video conferencing, the CM said most of these firms are trying to meet the worldwide demand for hydroxychloroquine drug amid coronavirus pandemic.

Thakur said the state government would provide all possible help to the pharmaceutical companies in Baddi, Barotiwala and Nalagarh areas to ensure smooth manufacturing of various life-saving medicines. The state government will take all necessary steps for smooth movement of the workforce and strengthening the supply chain of raw materials and medicines amid the lockdown, the chief minister said.

He said adequate number of trucks will be provided to facilitate transportation of medicines from these companies. Thakur also appreciated the efforts of the pharmaceutical industry for resuming production in most of the units.

About 250 drug manufacturing units have resumed production in the area, the CM added..

