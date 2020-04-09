Chennai, Apr 9 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.30 pm. . MDS1 KA-VIRUS-DEATH Another COVID-19 death reported in Karnataka, toll rises to 6 Bengaluru: An 80-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with coronavirus after developing severe respiratory problems died of cardiac arrest in Gadag district early, taking the toll in Karnataka to six, district officials said. .

MDS5 KL-VIRUS-POLICE-DELIVERY Cops in Kasargod dist to door deliver essentials to residents during lockdown Kochi: Burdened with enforcement of COVID-19 lockdown, yet police personnel in Kerala's Kasargod district, hit hard by the virus, have commenced door delivery of essentials to ensure that people remained indoor, with a top official promising it to be faster than that of E-Commerce giant Amazon. . MDS7 KA-VIRUS-SALARIES COVID-19: K'taka Mins, legislators to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year Bengaluru: Ministers and Members of Legislature in Karnataka will take a 30 per cent cut each in their salaries and allowances to fund the fight against coronavirus in the state, for a year. .

MDS8 KA-LOCKDOWN-CM Cabinet favours lockdown extension, decision after consulting PM: Yediyurappa Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said all his cabinet colleagues are of the unanimous opinion to extend the lockdown for about 15 days after April 14, and a final decision in this regard will be taken after consulting the Prime Minister. . MDS9 TN-LOCKDOWN-CM Lockdown extension in TN hinges on expert advice, chance for community spread, says CM Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami asserted that a decision on extending the lockdown will be taken after getting expert advice and taking into account the increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases. .

MDS10 TL-MANIPUR STUDENTS-RACISM 2 students from Manipur denied entry into supermarket, 3 held Hyderabad: In a case of coronavirus-induced racism, two students from Manipur were allegedly denied entry into a supermarket here reportedly due to their facial appearance, police said. . MDS12 TN-LOCKDOWN-TIPPLERS People facing alcohol withdrawal symptoms require medical attention: Experts Chennai: The death of tipplers in Tamil Nadu in separate instances following the lockdown-triggered dry regime has turned the spotlight on withdrawal symptoms, with experts warning that some could even go into delirium and suggesting medical attention including counselling..

